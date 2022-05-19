Anglers can help stop spread of invasive species
The approaching fishing season comes with a reminder from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to always follow state laws to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
It’s important for anglers to take a few minutes for invasive species prevention every time a boat comes out of the water. Maj. Shane Kirlin, DNR operations manager, reminds boaters that prevention is required whether or not an enforcement officer or watercraft inspector is present.
People must clean aquatic plants and debris from watercraft, drain lake or river water and keep drain plugs out during transport, and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash, not in the water.
In addition to these required steps, the DNR also recommends that anglers:
• Spray boat and trailer with high-pressure water;
• Rinse boat and trailer with very hot water (120° for two minutes; or 140° for 10 seconds); or
• Dry boat and equipment for at least five days.
More information is available on the Aquatic Invasive Species page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/AIS).
MPCA seeking volunteers to monitor water quality
As spring arrives in Minnesota, it’s time for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to kick off its popular program that relies on Minnesota residents to help monitor Minnesota’s 12,000+ lakes and 92,000+ miles of streams. The MPCA is now recruiting volunteers to measure water clarity in numerous lakes and streams –including several high-priority sites across Isanti and Chisago Counties – and then report back to the agency. This is the perfect opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts and those interested in helping protect our state’s natural resources!
Through the Volunteer Water Monitoring Program, volunteers do a simple water clarity test in a body of water twice a month during the summer. Lake monitors boat or paddle to a designated spot in the lake to check the clarity, while stream monitors record data from the streambank or a bridge over it. We provide all the equipment and training, so no experience is needed.
The MPCA uses the data to help determine whether lakes and streams are meeting water quality standards designed to protect aquatic life and recreational activities like fishing and swimming. In some cases, the information gathered by volunteers is the only monitoring done on a particular lake or stream.
Program volunteers come from all walks of life; from retirees and families to teachers with their classrooms and entire community groups, anyone can be a volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering, locating open volunteer sites near them, or learning more about this important program can go to www.mn.gov/volunteerwater.
DNR launches MNTip app
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages cellphone users to download the mobile app MNTip. MNTip helps anglers, hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts take an active role in protecting the state’s game and fish resources.
The app, which launched last fall, allows users to anonymously report potential game and fish violations from their cell phones. The free app is available for download via the Google Play or iTunes App stores. Links for both stores can be found on the TIP page of the DNR website. The app augments the highly successful Turn in Poachers hotline, which lets people report potential violations quickly and conveniently to DNR conservation officers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Anyone who witnesses a potential game and fish violation has several options for making a report:
• Call the TIP hotline at 800-652-9093.
• Text the information you wish to provide to #TIP.
• Text the information you wish to provide to 847411, with the keyword “MNTIP.”
• Send your tip via the MNTip app on your smartphone.
• Use the online reporting form (tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=22714) to provide information that isn’t time-sensitive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.