By now most of us who grow fruits and vegetables are harvesting things like peas, strawberries, herbs, lettuce, and other early ripening produce. So it may seem a bit odd to think about the fall but mid to late summer is also a good time for planting those late season crops. July and August are great times to plant vegetables that grow quickly and mature better in cooler temperatures. Some of those plants that do well later in the season are peas, spinach, radishes, lettuce, salad greens, green onions and herbs. Kale is a great fall crop as it can tolerate a frost and usually continues to be harvested into October.
Of course, thinking of late season planting should be on your radar earlier in the season when there are plenty of seed packets available so consider that when buying seeds in the spring. But I have seen those late season choices available at garden centers and farm supply stores all through the summer. And as always, read all the info on the back of the packet as it contains planting information and timing.
It’s important to plan ahead when it comes to making room for those Fall crops. Remove all plant material and weeds from the garden bed and let the soil rest for a couple of weeks. Then loosen the soil and add some compost or a balanced fertilizer. Now the garden bed is ready to plant for the second group of seasonal produce that will typically take 30-50 days before harvest which is plenty of time before the first frost.
For more information on “Planting Vegetables in midsummer for a Fall Harvest” visit this website at the University of Minnesota Extension: extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/planting-vegetables-midsummer-fall-harvest.
