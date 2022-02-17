The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input via an online survey regarding 2021 deer populations and observations.
The survey includes questions about experiences hunters had during the deer hunting season; issues related to damage deer might do to crops, landscaping or gardens; and other deer-related issues. The survey is open through Monday, March 14.
Get more details are on the DNR deer goal setting page (mndnr.gov/mammals/deer/management/population.html).
