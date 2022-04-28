A lot of things can challenge your plants making it difficult to establish and thrive. But you can make it much easier on your plants and yourself by choosing the right plant for the right place. Plants placed in the best suited location will perform well, establish a healthy root system, survive stress conditions, and will be less likely to become diseased. Struggling to establish in an environment with too many challenges is never a win for you or the plant.
Take insects for example. If a few insects munch on healthy plants, the plants are likely to shrug off the damage and keep on growing and flowering. If unhealthy plants incurred the same kind of damage, the plant has less energy to deal with invading pests and will be more adversely affected. And what leads to this weakened ability to fend off insects and disease can often be traced back to the day it was planted in the wrong place.
It all starts with taking the time to evaluate the conditions not just in your garden but also the general environment in your home or business landscape. And also consider that every inch of your environment isn’t necessarily the same. You can have several or many “microclimates” in your garden. Things like slopes which tend to be drier, or a building that will heat up and affect plantings right next to the foundation. Do you have an area that is too unsheltered from the wind or dips where the ground holds more water ? Too much foot traffic can be a problem as well. So there are a myriad of ways you can have microclimates that will determine how well the plants you choose will grow.
The key elements to determine before creating a garden or before choosing a plant for an established garden are the following:
· Determine how much sun and shade the area will receive. Sunny locations need at least 6 hours or more of sun to be considered as full sun.
· What type of soil do you have ? Sand, clay, loam or something in between. Are there trees growing close by who’s root could rob plants of moisture ?
· Structures like foundations and walls seem like a good place to plant but if they get a lot of sun exposure, the garden ground could heat up and the plants would need to be watered more frequently.
· When planting near a structure, give the plant room. Shrubs and large perennials need space for both width and height. The tag attached to the plant at the time of purchase should include this information.
· Stay in your zone — your hardiness zone. Verify what growing zone you live in and only purchase plants that meet that zone. North of the Twin Cities area we are typically a Zone 3-4. Zone 5, which, with the warmer climate is becoming more possible, is still a bit risky north of the Twin Cities.
· Consider Natives! Ornamentals are great choices for your garden but also choosing to include natives plants is an extra plus. You no longer have to search high and low for native plants as many more garden centers have them in stock. Help our pollinators; grow natives !
And finally, a less than perfect result should never be viewed as a failure. Embrace it as a learning experience. Gardening is one of those things you can only really learn by doing and many plants need that 3-4 year period just to become well established. So if you’ve done everything right, just give the plant some time. Right place, right plant might seem difficult but really it’s a simple matter of choosing a plant that is well suited to the location it will be grown in. Putting some time in before planting can seriously decrease the amount of time you have to spend after planting so you can enjoy your garden even more.
