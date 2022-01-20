If you’ve been to any garden center or home improvement stores lately, you’ve probably seen large displays of garden seeds. And what a feast for the eyes! From Zinnias to Kale to Wildflowers, the pictures on the seed packet are so enticing and its tempting to want it all. Well, this is where good planning comes in so that you don’t “overseed” and end up with more than you really wanted or need. But the choices are good right now and most stores have a regular discount on most seed varieties.
Many of my fellow Master Gardeners are seasoned seed starters who have all the right equipment and areas in their homes for beginning their plants from seeds. I admire their enthusiasm and hard work and the rewards they reap when the weather warms and their lovingly tended seedlings can be transplant into the garden. Well, I’ve gone a different route. Many years ago, I adopted a method called “Winter Seed Sowing,” which allows you to plant seeds in little “greenhouses” made from containers like one-gallon milk jugs, deli chicken containers, plastic takeout food containers, etc. The containers are filled a few inches with a good planting mix, then seeds are sown, and the entire container is sealed at the opening and set outside in a sunny location. Now, not a lot happens until the sun becomes more intense and the container then acts like a mini-greenhouse.
Because this method has become more and more popular over the last decade or so, there are numerous websites that you can go to for ideas and instructions. Just Google “Winter Seed Sowing.” One of the things to pay attention to is the timing. Some seeds need more time to remain dormant until they germinate so they go outside earlier, and others will go out as late as early to mid-March.
The Chisago County Master Gardeners have been offering a series of classes this winter on a variety of gardening topics. The classes are all Zoom presentations. On Feb. 22, 2022, at 7 p.m., we will present a class on Winter Seed Sowing. You need to register for the class to be send an email with a link and you can do so by calling the Extension Office at 651-277-0151. So start saving your milk jugs and other suitable containers, and get out there and buy some seeds!
