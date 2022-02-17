A group of snowmobile riders enjoy a few hours of socializing, cooking hotdogs, and passing out hot chocolate alongside the Munger Trail on a beautiful, sunny, January day.
The Hinckley-Pine City Flames Snowmobile Club members gather together a few times a year to bring attention to their club and possibly garner a few new members.
Bob Veitch, 75, remembers when there were closer to 120 members when he joined the club about 25 years ago. Now there are 88 families with an age range from 17 to 82 years old.
Fun, family and beautiful wooded landscapes are a few of the reasons snowmobile clubs appeal to many people, including Al and Mike Kruse.
Al, 82, began riding with an uncle when he was in his early 30s. He rode a 1967 Ski-Doo Olympique.
“It was a single cylinder with a top speed of 40 miles per hour,” Al said with a laugh. “They’ve come a long way, baby.”
Clubs also promote good sportsmanship and a sense of community, as well as a chance to work together to provide safe trails for all snowmobile enthusiasts to use.
Veitch joined as a liaison between the Pine County Sheriff and the snowmobilers. He said there were about 15 deaths that winter, so they started a safety campaign that later proved to be successful.
Al joined the club about 30 or so years ago, then brought in his son, Mike and a granddaughter.
Riders agree that the sleds have improved over the last few decades.
“We rode on the weekends and worked on them all week,” Al said. Mike said they are also more expensive. When his dad said he purchased a new snowmobile for $600, Mike, 58, looked surprised and laughed.
“Now that will get me two belts and oil,” Mike said. He added that the machines are more reliable and comfortable than they used to be. He lives in Harris and is also a member of the Cambridge Drift Duster Club.
He is concerned about a lack of respect some riders show for the more than 40 landowners who allow the use of their land for the 105 miles of trails across Pine County. The Cambridge club has had a few landowners deny the club trail privileges because of riders trespassing in the last few years.
Kirsten Ann Lee recently posted a request to snowmobile riders on the Hinckley Community Facebook Page.
“We have graciously put up with the snowmobile trail going through our property and if it doesn’t start to be ridden with respect it will no longer be allowed on our property,” Lee posted. She went on to explain that they have kids, pets and livestock and do not want to worry about anyone getting hurt if a rider veers off of the trail.
“The snowmobile club has been kind to put up speed limit signs and comes out during the summer to clear brush and trees so the trail can be better used during the winter months,” Lee wrote.
She said the few disrespectful riders will ruin it for everyone, including the club that has worked so hard to make the trail nice for everyone to use. She had only praise for the club and said they know it’s not the club members straying off of the trail.
Mike said the private properties are an integral part of the trail system.
The club members hope to attract new, younger members as the older ones slowly step back for a variety of reasons.
“People don’t want to get involved any more, and we’re aging,” Veitch said.
Dale Clemenson, 71, said the improvement in the condition of the trails over the years has added to the enjoyment of the experience.
“The first time I rode it was like a roller coaster ride,” Clemenson said. He brings people out for a day and said he has never had anyone say they are not going to get back on a sled.
“Sometimes we stop and have lunch during a club ride,” Clemenson said. “It makes for a good day.”
While many members are from Hinckley and Pine City, they also come from as far away as Elk River, Anoka and the Twin Cities. The volunteers install signs, construct bridges, install gates and clear brush as well as grooming the trails.
“Without volunteers we don’t have trails,” Mike said. The volunteers are rewarded with a two day paid weekend getaway The members also gather together for fun activities such as club rides and winter and summer picnics.
Check their website and Facebook page for the latest trail conditions.
For more information or to join the club email HPCFlames@gmail.com or call the president, Norris Hamilton at 320-515-0156.
