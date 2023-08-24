When we moved into our newly built home in the Forest Lake/Wyoming area of Chisago County almost 33 years ago, the immediate area around the house was good old Anoka Sand Plain. The back 10 acres was wetland and there was a nice line of old oaks that at one time had been a windbreak for a farm. We seeded and sodded and watered and cared for the lawn we eventually established around the house. But as I write this article, my lawn, like many others have now, is basically crabgrass, weeds, and something that looks like turf but definitely is not. Welcome to year number three of the drought.
We have a private well, but holy cow, how much water can we safely use when we have the normal household usage. Plus, and it’s a big plus, I have vast perennial gardens, a native plant garden and a vegetable garden, that need regular watering too! Yup, it has been a tough few years but this year seems especially laborious and difficult. There is proof everywhere in my landscape that things are suffering and who knows when there will be any recovery.
Most of the “new” weeds in the lawn are annuals so those individual plants will not return next year, but they most likely will leave behind viable seeds. Some of these are Purslane, Crabgrass, Dandelion, Spotted Spurge and broadleaf plantain. Many of these can be treated with a post emergent herbicide that is usually applied in the fall (NOTE: Read all product directions before purchasing and applying any herbicide). Some lawns, unfortunately, may have to be totally re-established and a professional lawn service may be the best option. Another option might be to use part of your lawn for a native plant garden for the pollinators. There are lots of websites to visit and learn how to establish a Pollinator Garden. And there are also many companies out there now that specialize in converting lawns to “pollinator friendly” areas.
Which now brings me to my perennial gardens. Until this year, my many, many perennial gardens produced healthy, thriving, and lush plants. I was especially proud of my dozens of different varieties of hostas. Yes “Lush” was a good title for those gardens, both sun and shade. But last year I noticed that “lush” was not so much as it had been and this year, definitely not. Oh, things are growing and blooming but there’s a big difference. Even those hardy Daylilies, of which I have at least 30 different varieties, have not put out as many blooms, and some no blooms at all! Since I always refer to my Daylilies as “perennials you can grow in a sidewalk”, I many have to describe them differently now.
So far, the majestic red oaks that were once a windbreak for a farm field, aren’t taking on any early fall color (a sign of stress). And the dozens of Pagoda Dogwoods on the property have produced a good crop of berries for the birds. Its a concerning sign that a huge crop of Canadian Thistle has populated at least a couple of acres of my wetland, but the birds are thriving on the thistle seed. Let’s hope we see some significant rains before the ground freezes that will carry over and benefit next year’s yards and gardens.
For more information on dealing with drought issues in your landscape, you can go to www.extension.umn.edu and find specific lawn and garden information.
