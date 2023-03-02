In January 2023, the Minnesota Department of Transportation came out with its list of the most common noxious weeds in Minnesota. These weeds fall into four areas of “weed law”. They are Prohibited-Eradicate, Prohibited-Control, Restricted and Specially Regulated. These “weed laws” help determine things like how the weeds establish, whether the weed is currently in our state, are detrimental to human and animal health, or even have some economic value. The Table of Contents then lists them under these headings by both their scientific and their common names. For example, Canada Thistle is Cirsium arvense and comes from the plant family Asteraceae and Garlic Mustard is Alliaria petiolate from the plant family Brassicaceae.
Each plant is given ample space on this website “Minnesota Noxious Weeds – Native and Non-Native Species”. There are detailed pictures, information on how to properly identify them, what their habitat is, their life cycle, management and control that includes chemical, biological, mechanical and even fire. There is also a “timing” scale to guide you as to when during the year treatments are most effective. Many of the weeds included in this website are ones we commonly hear about, so much so that we even see them mentioned on local news broadcasts. And some are so common that we certainly don’t think of them as noxious or troublesome. But indeed, in some environments they can completely shove out other plants that are more beneficial or desirable.
Let’s take a look at a few examples of Noxious Weeds. Poison Hemlock is a dainty, airy plant whos flower resembles Queen Ann’s Lace. It likes full sun and tolerates dry growing conditions. But all parts of the plant are highly toxic and can be fatal to both humans and livestock. Amur Maples take on the most beautiful bright fall colors that gleam in the autumn sun. But they invade with a vengeance in forests, savannahs, and prairies. Each tree can produce 5000 new fruits that develop those “whirly bird” seeds called winged samaras. I can tell you from personal experience that living next door to someone who has several rows of this plant, it’s a headache pulling those hundreds of seedlings in an attempt to stop as much of the spread as possible onto my property.
Swamp Thistle is a noxious weed that I’ve only begun to deal with in the last couple of years and I fear I’m totally losing the battle. It likes swamp bogs and wet meadows and the mature plants can be between 2 and 7 feet tall at maturity. Worse yet, it has one heck of a tap root so pulling is pretty much useless. And lastly, Common Tansy. It has those bright yellow button clusters and toothed edge leaves that when crushed are aromatic. But if you’ve ever driven along Lake Superior’s North Shore in summer, you can’t help but notice how this plant has taken over the roadsides. Though goats and sheep will eat it, it can be toxic in high quantities.
There is a lot of good information regarding these plants but just searching “Noxious Plants of Minnesota.”
