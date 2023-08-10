Talking camping safety with U of M

Camping can be an enjoyable and rewarding outdoor activity that allows you to connect with nature and escape the hustle and bustle of daily life. However, it’s important to remember that camping also comes with its own set of challenges and potential health risks.
Ashley Kunz, MD, with M Physicians and M Health Fairview, talks about essential tips and precautions to ensure your camping experience remains enjoyable and safe.
Q: What are the most common camping-related injuries you see?
Dr. Kunz: We see a variety of different camping and outdoor-related injuries in the emergency department. These incidents span from minor issues like insect bites to bothersome toxic plant exposures such as poison ivy and even critical situations like fractures, falls and heat-related emergencies.
Many of the less serious injuries can be managed by having a well-stocked first aid kit on hand whenever you go camping. This is especially important if you will be camping in a remote area that is more than 30 miles from the nearest hospital or whenever you go anywhere without easy access to cell service or internet coverage.
Q: What are the most important items to include in a camping first aid kit?
Dr. Kunz: Many commercially available first aid kits are a great starting point for a camping first aid kit. Items like antiseptic, hand sanitizer, bandaids, anti-itch cream and burn cream are always good staples to keep on hand. However, you should always adjust your kit to accommodate for the situations you might encounter during specific expeditions. This could include: thermal blankets if you’re camping in cold weather, satellite phones if you are going somewhere without cell service, or special items you may need if you have individual medical needs.
As an emergency medicine doctor, the number one item I recommend that everyone have in their first aid kit is a tourniquet. This can be applied to the arm or leg of someone who is having serious bleeding to get it to stop while waiting for emergency services to arrive. While you probably (and hopefully) won’t ever need it, it’s an easy way to save a life.
Q: What tips do you have for dealing with hot weather while camping or hiking?
Dr. Kunz: Heat injuries are common and potentially deadly. Many adjustments can be made to avoid becoming seriously ill from heat injuries.
Firstly, it’s important to stay hydrated. The average adult should drink at least 1.5-2 liters—or 48 to 64 ounces—of water per day. That number should increase by 8 ounces for every 30 minutes you are outside in extreme heat. A good rule of thumb is that you are already slightly dehydrated if you are feeling thirsty. If you are sweating, make sure you drink something that has salt or electrolytes in it, like a sports drink or water with a few teaspoons of salt mixed in it.
Secondly, avoid strenuous exercise or exertion while it’s extremely hot outside. Try to stay in the shade or in cool facilities as much as possible.
Remember: air blowing on your wet skin is the most effective way to cool your body. If you feel overheated, pour water on yourself and try to sit in the shade in front of a fan.
Q: What are some signs that are worrisome for heat injuries? What should I do if I have signs of these?
Dr. Kunz: Heat injuries range in severity from heat exhaustion to heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include headache, dizziness, fatigue, fast heart rate, muscle aches or cramps, feeling faint, nausea and vomiting. If you’re experiencing these symptoms in the heat, drink water, lower your body temperature and find shade or air conditioning. Consume small amounts of water or electrolyte drinks frequently and avoid further heat exposure until feeling better.
Heat stroke is a medical emergency that includes heat exhaustion symptoms, confusion, lack of sweating, balance issues, very hot or pale skin, seizures, fainting or low blood pressure. If someone shows signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. While waiting for help, mist them with water, use a fan, apply ice packs to the neck, groin and armpits, and immerse their feet or hands in cool water.
Q: What should I do if I get stung or bit by a bug while camping? How can it be treated?
Dr. Kunz: Most bug bites are annoying rather than serious. For mosquito or biting fly stings, cool water on a washcloth or an ice cube can relieve itching, swelling and pain. Over-the-counter medications like allergy medications can help with severe itchiness.
Bee or hornet stings can be more painful and potentially life-threatening. If you see the stinger in your skin, carefully remove it to limit venom injection. Avoid using tweezers to squeeze it out; brush tweezers against the skin next to the stinger to dislodge it without squeezing.
Life-threatening allergies to bug bites or stings require hospital treatment. Signs of anaphylaxis include difficulty breathing, facial swelling, nausea, abdominal pain and feeling lightheaded. If you have a history of severe allergic reactions, always carry an epinephrine pen in your first aid kit and call 911 if you experience signs of a severe allergic reaction.
Dr. Kunz is an emergency medicine physician at M Physicians, the clinical arm of the University of Minnesota, and M Health Fairview, working in UMMC emergency departments. She is board certified in emergency medicine and did her residency training at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Her clinical interests include physician wellness, opiate use disorder, addiction medicine, palliative care, LGBTQ advocacy and care, supporting women and motherhood, as well as underserved and underinsured medicine.
