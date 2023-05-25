Talking lawn care with U of M

We’re getting back into our yards and gardens, with pent-up demand following a long winter. University of Minnesota Extension Educator Jon Trappe has tips for yards that accomplish multiple goals, including promoting pollinators, climate action and a lovely look.
Q: Why do yards matter?
Trappe: For many people, their lawn is their first and most frequent point of contact with nature. The benefits of nature-based therapy can literally be found in their backyard. They’re safe, convenient and private places for children and pets. Many people enjoy working in their yard.
There are environmental benefits behind turf. They protect surface and groundwater by serving as living filters. They grow well in suburban and urban areas that are often dominated by impervious surfaces, while helping cool areas that hold heat. Yards are efficient at storing carbon in the soil as organic matter, playing an important role as a carbon sink for greenhouse gasses.
Q: Is No Mow May good?
Trappe: No Mow May gained popularity to help pollinators. It is still unclear if there is a benefit to pollinators. We do know it could stress out your lawn. May is the month where our grass grows the most, and by not mowing we could stress our lawns out going into the most stressful period of the year - the summer. If you are interested in promoting pollinators in your lawn, we have found several species like Dutch white clover, self-heal, creeping thyme and ground plum all tolerate mowing and provide excellent forage for pollinators.
Q: It’s more complicated than meets the eye. How do you do the right thing?
Trappe: Aim for grass 3 ½ inches tall or higher. That means letting it grow to 5 inches or more before mowing. One of the great things about letting grass get taller is that its roots will grow deeper, meaning it can withstand drought much better than shorter mowed yards. Letting grass grow higher also fends off weeds like crabgrass in your yard.
Q: Should I use lawn fertilizer? Are there organic alternatives?
Trappe: We encourage some supplemental fertilizer in lawns because it can help ensure a healthier turf. How much fertilizer applied can depend on a lot of things like the lawn species, soil type, or even how much shade you have. A good starting point is to have your soil tested. This will tell you the nutrient levels of your soil and the most beneficial type of fertilizer product.
From the plant’s perspective, it doesn’t care if the fertilizer is synthetic or organic. However, your soil might benefit from an organic-type fertilizer product.
Q: What about watering?
Trappe: Many of the grasses that grow in Minnesota can get by without any extra water beyond what nature supplies. The lawn may get a little dry, but this is likely the grasses going dormant. If we go more than 30 days without rain, consider watering to keep the lawn alive until the next rainstorm. When the lawn is stressed from lack of water, try and stay off it to reduce stress and it should be able to bounce back just fine.
If you are going to water, don’t do it by a set schedule. By watering “deeply and infrequently”, you can actually train the grass roots to go deeper into the soil. If you have an irrigation system, look into using a smart controller that can adapt to local weather conditions. It will save you water and make your lawn more resilient.
Jon Trappe is a Turf Extension Educator for the University of Minnesota. Jon is passionate about helping homeowners and turf professionals manage their turfgrass more sustainably.
