‘Day-Neutral’ strawberry plants are becoming very popular in Minnesota gardens. It’s very rewarding to walk into the garden and spot some shiny rubies, just warm enough from basking in the sun. It’s especially fun knowing they have unparalleled flavor and are sweeter than any berry one could ever buy at the store.
A beloved yellow-lab we used to have would wait outside of the garden fence for me to throw him some berries. He got really good at catching them in one shot; very few bounced on the ground. I nicknamed him my “Strawberry Blonde” and I miss him dearly especially during strawberry season.
There are several names when it comes to serious strawberry terminology. ‘June-Bearing’ Strawberries are most-commonly known. A lot of self-pick farms have ‘June-Bearing’ plants. They need to be planted one year before any harvest will take place. For example, ‘June-Bearing’ varieties planted in 2022 will be expected to fruit around June of 2023. ‘June-Bearing’ plants yield a heavy harvest over several weeks and then they take a long break til the following year. They tend to set high-quality fruit during the first and second years of harvesting, and then the fruit can dwindle into the 3rd year. After that, strawberry beds will likely need renovation.
‘Everbearing’ is an old term used to describe plants that people thought fruited over the entire summer. However, they really tend to produce one early harvest and then again in late summer with a long, non-fruiting gap in between.
The new and improved ‘Day-Neutral’ Cultivars consistently produce glossy gems from late June through October in Minnesota gardens. My favorite part about ‘Day-Neutral’ varieties is that they bear fruit the first year if planted early enough in the season! There is no delayed gratification with these succulent jewels. They are grown as annuals and should be replanted every year. I have overwintered some beds by covering with heavy straw and have gotten fruit the second year, albeit berry size was smaller and sparse. Therefore, best practice for a bountiful harvest is to remove old plants at season’s end and replace with new plants the following year.
The term ‘Day-Neutral’ simply means that they aren’t sensitive to day length, so they flower and fruit continuously over the season. ‘June-Bearing’ form buds during shorter autumn days and bear fruit during a short window the following season. Overall, ‘Day-Neutral’ Strawberry Plants will produce more berries than their ‘June-Bearing’ counterparts, especially when maintained well.
All strawberry varieties thrive in full sun and rich, well-drained soil. They need regular weeding as they do not compete well with adversaries. I plant in raised beds with wood mulch and find it works well. Some people use straw, as their name implies, or black plastic. Mulch will help maintain even soil temperatures and moisture, and even help keep weeds at bay somewhat. Mulch is also very important as strawberry plants have shallow-root systems.
‘Day-Neutral’ plants should be spaced 10-12 inches apart. Closer planting leads to smaller berries and lower bounties. The most critical part is planting at the correct depth. The key is not to bury the crown, but also to make sure the roots are completely covered in soil. Watering in the morning helps keep fungal diseases from turning a bouncy berry into a glob of fuzzy mush by allowing the berries plenty of time to dry out in the sunlight. Be sure to remove the flowers through the end of June and remove runners in July – mid August to ensure an even higher yield in late summer and fall. These steps allow plenty of time for robust fruit to form without putting needless energy into new “daughter” plants who will never mature into fruit-bearing beauties.
‘Day-Neutral’ plants have high-Nitrogen demands due to their long production season. Soil tests through the U of MN are a surefire way to get started. Nutrient management is practiced by soil applications before planting, and fertilization until the growing season ceases.
The U of MN recommends several varieties of ‘Day-Neutral’ Cultivars. They include: Albion, Evie-II, Seascape, Portola, Monterey and San Andreas. Albion and San Andreas were found to have the sweetest flavor, although all of these types will offer a blissful experience. Seascape, Albion and Evie-II may be the easiest to find locally, but all can be ordered online. They typically come in bareroot bunches of 25 plants. This year, I chose to fill my strawberry beds with only ‘Day-Neutral’ berries. I planted 50 plants of each: Seascape, Albion and Evie-II. They are doing well so far, as I have been weeding and watering given our very dry conditions. I look forward to sharing them with friends and neighbors, as well as with our two Labrador mixes who are always willing to try a tasty morsel!
