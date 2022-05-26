I’ve been a die-hard serious gardener for over 50 years. And in those years, I’ve had some wonderful success and some disappointing failures which I believe, is the story for most serious gardeners. And for 15 of those years, I worked in the garden center industry which allowed me access and information to hundreds of varieties of perennials, trees, shrubs, annuals, fruits and vegetables. I’ve learned a lot and through my work and volunteering with the Master Gardener program, I’ve gleaned valuable information that, when given the opportunity, I can share with other gardeners.
And one thing I’ve learned is that everything that can go wrong, to some degree, usually does. And lately I’ve been paying much more attention to what is becoming way more work than pleasure in my gardens. And the culprit is invasive perennials, both native and ornamental. The upside is that they are super growers who need little to no care and the downside is they eat up a lot of ground and bully every other plant in their range.
When we think of invasives in our landscape, our minds go immediately to things like Buckthorn, Canadian Thistle, and Creeping Charlie — all of which I have on my property. But in the garden the situation can be almost as serious. To name a few I’m dealing with now they are Creeping Bell Flower (Campanula rapunculoides), Ostrich Fern, Lily of the Valley, Hosta clausa which spreads by rhizomes and buds but never blooms, Wild Trillium, Spotted Trout Lily, Snowdrop Anemone, Canadian Anemone and Snow on the Mountain(also called Ground Elder). And to be honest, most were intentional plantings and not hitchhikers. Their spreading and take-over attitudes took many years to reveal themselves so it was a work in progress that I wasn’t paying enough attention too. My gardens are very large so I’ve got a large problem going on that’s requiring more and more work every year.
My advice regarding the potential to unknowingly add an invasive plant to your garden is this: Do your homework when purchasing plants or even more so, accepting those “free” gimmes from friends who want to generously give you a clump of something you may regret adding to your garden. And when a plant label says “a nice spreading habit”, do some research so you can determine if “spreading” really means “invasive.” Also be aware of plants that spread either by root, rhizome or are heavy seeders. Part of my problem is that I have a very large area in which to garden and the idea of planting anything that would invade other plants just wasn’t on my radar.
Also note that there is a fine line between “aggressive” and “invasive.” In my personal dictionary, the definition of both is “a lot of hard work.” It pays to do some research before planting that new garden or adding to an already existing one and the internet has plenty of sites related to invasive plant species both native and ornamental.
