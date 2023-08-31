According to Michael Benard, a herpetologist and interim biology department chair at Case Western University in Cleveland, toads eat as many as 100 insects in a night. In a recent article in the Washington Post, he is quoted as saying, “They will eat all sorts of things. Really anything that’s moving. They’re going to key in on a beetle crawling, a fly landing in front of them, and that visual cue will set them off.”
I am very pleased with how toads keep my hostas free of slugs. When people visit my garden, they often comment on how my hosta leaves have no slug-eaten holes in them. I am more than happy to provide toads with whatever they need to call my garden their home. For one thing, I have a shallow bowl on the ground that I keep clean and filled with water. Toads don’t drink. Instead, water is absorbed through the skin on their legs and bellies when they soak in water at night. If I go out at night or early in the morning, I will often see a toad in my “toad bowl”. Recently there was a tiny toad only about ½ inch long in the bowl.
In addition to offering water, there are other things people can do to attract toads to their gardens. One is to provide shelter for them. Decorative clay cottages and huts can be purchased at garden centers, or you can make one by simply by placing logs, rocks, or pieces of wood with toad-sized spaces between them. Benard says, “They’re looking for a moist, tight place where they can wedge their body and burrow themselves into the soil.” Some gardeners use overturned clay flower pots. Just take a rock and prop the pot up so the toad can squeeze underneath, or partially bury the pot.
Some years ago, I read how to make a bumblebee house. My son and I made one and placed it on the ground in a shady area, but instead of bumblebees, a toad used it! Bumblebees did use it once or twice, but our wooden bumblebee house rotted and was discarded long ago.
Please note that toads are very sensitive to insecticides, herbicides and even some fertilizers, so use them only when necessary, and don’t use them near your toad shelter or water bowl. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists 41 percent of all amphibians on its Red List of threatened species. This is primarily due to habitat loss and use of chemical contaminants.
The most common toad in Minnesota is the American Toad. Learn more about the American Toad at: https://mnzoo.org/american-toad/
Learn more about how to help toads thrive at: https://www.washingtonpost.com/home/2023/05/24/how-to-help-toads-thrive/
