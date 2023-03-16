University of Minnesota Extension will present a five part webinar series this spring on how to create wildlife habitat on your property in Minnesota.
The workshop series will take place online over five Monday consecutive nights starting March 20 and ending April 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each night. Each session will focus on a different aspect of wildlife habitat management including different species groups and selecting a site, as well as the development, establishment, and maintenance of habitat for those groups. This series is free for residents or landowners in St. Louis, Carlton, Pine, Isanti and Cook Counties. Residents from any other locations may register for the series for $100.
Topics covered over the course of this series will include creating habitat for pollinators, birds (including game birds, migratory birds, and raptors), mammals, amphibian, and aquatic species.
This series is for anyone interested in creating wildlife habitat in Minnesota including those with farms, woodlands, lowlands, and backyards.
Registration for the series is online at: z.umn.edu/WildlifeHabitatSeries2023. Participants that live in or own land in St. Louis, Carlton, Cook, Pine or Isanti county, please contact Mercedes Moffett, moffe029@umn.edu or 218-384-3511 before registering.
