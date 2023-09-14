I recently taught a class on end of season gardening. The topic of hydrangeas came up in regards to when is the best time to prune them. Good question, because not all hydrangeas are alike when it comes to pruning.
The ever popular “Endless Summer” Hydrangea, which hit the garden center industry “big time” when it was introduce by Bailey Nurseries in 2004, is a (H. macrophylla) hydrangea and will bloom on both old and new wood. So, you can prune whenever you want. You many want to protect them during the winter from browsing rabbits.
That old and reliable hydrangea, “Annabelle”, has those huge snowball shaped blooms and is often referred to as a “Snowball Bush”. The Annabelle is in the (H.arborescens) family also referred to as the smooth hydrangea. You should wait to do any hard pruning for 2-3 growing seasons then they can be pruned down to the ground in the spring or do no pruning at all. Flower buds are formed on new season growth.
And finally, my favorite group of hydrangea are the (H.paniculata). This group includes “Limelight”, “Quick Fire, Little Quick Fire”, and “Berry White”. The “Quick Fire” has an interrupted bloom (meaning some buds don’t open) with a conical shape. The color is bright white in midsummer to fall and as the bloom fades it takes on a pink blush. It blooms on the current season’s growth so its best to prune in late winter or early spring.
Many gardeners find that doing no pruning at all before winter creates some “winter interest” as the dried flower heads will typically stay attached for most, if not all, of the winter. There are some hydrangeas that only bloom on “old wood” so they should only be pruned in summer. Two of these are “Lacecap” and “Mophead”
For the health of the plant and the ease of pruning, make sure your pruning tools are sharpened and will make a clean cut as opposed to a “tear” and, also that they are free of any pathogens. Clean your cutters with a soapy water or a bleach water solution before pruning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.