I have a few trees that need to come down on my property. Two are in the early stages of an Emerald Ash Borer infestation and the other is a decades old Silver Maple that’s in decline. All three need to be taken down professionally due to their location being too close to our house for us to safely remove them ourselves. The other issue is the poor planning we did in choosing these trees plus the location we planted them in. “Oh Honey, lets plant that tree here and when it becomes a ginormous specimen it will really shade the house”. The Silver Maple was literally a sprout when we planted it 30 years ago! The Ash trees were a “buy 2 trees and get one free” deal at a local garden center and since most of our property was treeless, we jumped on that deal. And that’s just a sample of our “populating the landscape with trees” plan.
For me, I love to prune trees and shrubs. It’s my favorite garden chore and I’ve amassed a great collection of tools to get the job done. For Mother’s Day this year my husband bought me an electric chain saw and I thought I’d died and went to heaven. Oh, what fun! And winter is a perfect time to get after those trees that need some pruning and don’t need to be done by a professional. The first step is to make sure your tools are in good cutting condition and that means they need to be cleaned and sharpened. I typically do this in late autumn but this early winter weather snuck up on me so a couple of tools didn’t get the cleaning they needed.
If it’s shrubs you’re pruning, avoid those spring blooming shrubs like Lilac, Azalea, and Rhododendron as winter pruning will remove the flower buds that have already set for the following spring. These should be pruned right after they bloom in the spring. If the plant is just too messy and large and you don’t mind sacrificing the spring blooms, then it’s fine to do the job in the winter.
We have a couple of White Oaks with dead branches that we can get at safely. We’ve marked those branches with bright pink plastic ribbon so around January/February they will be easily identified and we can prune them off without any mistakes. I mention the months of January and February because those are the recommended months to do any winter tree pruning. Pruning in the winter also means no bugs so the wounds created by cutting won’t attract insects and diseases that can harm the tree.
Please remember to leave the really big jobs to the professionals. It’s no secret how expensive removing a very large tree can be. Back in 2017 our property got hit by an F1 tornado and though our house was basically untouched, we had 5 oaks trees toppled that were at least 75 years old and had to be professionally removed to the tune of many thousands of dollars that our insurance didn’t cover because none of them had fallen on the house. Afterward, we had them come back out and selectively prune the interior of 2 of the remaining trees so any strong winds would breeze through and not hit a leaf wall that would pull the trees over. These trees were once a windbreak as the land was once farmland. For more information on Pruning Trees and Shrubs go to: https://extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-news/winter-good-time-prune-trees-and-shrubs.
