Well, it’s that time of year again when those spikey little tumbleweed-like weeds start blowing into my garage the minute we open the garage door. They gather, or should I say stick, to whatever they end up against and are very hard to remove as they are so super thin and super light. I usually end up using a broom in a very light “sweeping motion” to gather and dispose of them in my large refuse container. I’ve also used a shop vac which works well to. I dread windy days when as soon I we open the garage door, in they come by the thousands.
Those spikey little tumbleweeds are called Witch Grass or “Panicum capillare”. It’s a native here in Minnesota as well as many other states and prefers to grow in dry soil (and we’ve had plenty of that this year) and full sun. It likes to grow in ditches, empty lots and roadsides too. I find plenty of it near my home in an open and unused field. The plant height can be anywhere from 6”-40” but what I see is mostly in the 6” to 10” range with the spikes being about 12” tall. The plant is hairy throughout and the leaves leaf out from the base of the plant. Those base nodes are typically green to purple in color and that really stands out in the fall. Also, the plant grows in a distinct clump at least 12” across or more.
The plant develops a “spikelet” which turns the color of straw later in the season. The entire cluster breaks off at maturity blowing to new locations in tumbleweed fashion. The “spikelets” carry a grain like egg shaped seed that eventually falls off. And from what I see in my neck of the prairie, they seed themselves quite well. Watching them blow across the road is actually kind of beautiful as they are light as a feather and move gracefully. These type of grasses are referred to as “Tumbleweed Grasses” and include similar species in Minnesota such as Fall Witch Grass (Digitaria cognata) and Purple Love Grass (Eragrostis spectabilis). Both are perennials grasses whereas the Witch Grass is an annual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.