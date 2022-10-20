FOOTBALL
As section tournaments rapidly approach, teams are jockeying for position to receive the most advantageous seeding as possible to make a deep playoff run. Unfortunately for the North Branch Vikings and Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets, hopes for a friendlier seeding took a major hit last week.
Despite taking their first loss of the season two weeks ago, North Branch still controlled their own destiny within the section as the Vikings’ two remaining regular season games were against section foes. The first of those two was a trip up to Hermantown, who was right behind NB with just two losses on the season.
North Branch jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead over the Hawks on a pair of touchdown runs by Sam Robillard. Hermantown would take a 14-12 lead early in the fourth quarter, but a 50-yard TD run by Logan Croal gave the lead back to the Vikings. Hermantown, however, would earn the win with a late-game touchdown run to make the final score 21-18.
The loss knocks North Branch down to the #3 seed, with the final game of the regular season being against current #4 seed Cloquet that took place on Wednesday after this edition went to press. The winner of that game would earn a quarterfinal round bye, while the loser would have to host Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, Oct. 25 and assuming a win against the Hunters, would send them to current state #1 ranked Grand Rapids in the semifinals.
For C-I, they were facing a school in the largest football class in Coon Rapids. While not directly impacting the section seeding, a win against the Cardinals, who entered the game with the same 2-4 record, would bolster C-I’s chances of leapfrogging Duluth East in the section standings, especially considering the Greyhounds wound up losing to Denfeld.
Any hopes of pulling off a win against the larger school, however, were quickly dashed as the Cardinals built up a 42-6 halftime lead en route to a 56-20 win over C-I. Levi Maurer scored all three of C-I’s touchdowns in the game.
As it turned out, even losing to Coon Rapids pulled the Jackets closer to East in the QRF rankings, which directly determines the section playoff seedings. In fact, if Duluth East lost to the Esko Eskomos, who are in Class AAA, on Wednesday night and C-I at least minimized their loss to Andover, who is also in Section 7AAAAA with the Jackets, the QRF ranking would swing just enough in C-I’s favor for them to leapfrog East — meaning C-I would host East on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Section 7AAAAA quarterfinals. If they can’t quite make the leap, those two teams will still face each other on Tuesday, however it would be at Duluth East.
VOLLEYBALL
The Jackets ended their regular season with back-to-back matches against Chisago Lakes, beating the Wildcats both times 3-0. The wins give C-I a final regular season record of 18-9. They next look ahead to the Section 7AAAA tournament, where they could wind up anywhere between a #4 and #7 seed. The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
North Branch’s regular season concluded with a 3-0 loss to Andover and a 3-0 win over Big Lake, giving them a 13-9 final record. The Vikings’ Section 7AAA seeding appears to be more solid, with NB occupying the #4 seed, which would give them a home match in the quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday, Oct. 27.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Jackets competed in Mora last week, with the boys placing second out of five teams. Hunter Jacobson (third) and Jonas Kennedy (fifth) led the way for C-I. In the girls race, C-I claimed first place out of five teams. Individually, MaKenna Sjoberg won the varsity race, with Kendyl Izzo coming in fifth.
North Branch competed at Princeton last week, with the boys coming in 12th out of 13 teams and the girls not competing enough runners for a team score. Individually, Ava Witkowski came in 73rd in the girls race and Jordan Sturm came in 26th in the boys race.
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets competed in the Section 7AA True Team meet last week, coming in seventh out of eight teams. Jovie Ebertowski was the top finisher for C-I, coming in sixth in diving. Cuincy Gibbs was the only other Jacket to crack the top ten, coming in ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
GIRLS TENNIS
For the Section 7AA individual tournament, both North Branch and C-I had one entrant win their opening round match before being eliminated. For North Branch, Ashley Bistodeau won her opening round 6-3, 6-0. For C-I, the doubles team of Ava Lowman and Evie Porta won their opening round 6-2, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.