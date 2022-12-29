Weather creates premature holiday break for teams

For the third time in ten days, every winter sports competition had to be postponed due to extreme winter weather. That, coupled with the traditional days off for Christmas resulted in games being played on only one day (Tuesday, Dec. 20) last week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Bluejackets played in yet another memorable game early on in their season, as C-I traveled to Blaine and defeated the Bengals by an NBA-like score of 120-114 in double overtime. Thanks to the extra minutes, C-I had three players eclipse the 20-point mark in the wild game. John Troolin led the team with 36 points, with Kobe Karels scoring 28 and Elias Dee adding 23. C-I was down 40-35 at halftime, but rallied to tie the score at the end of regulation. Both teams scored 15 points in the first OT, but C-I outscored the hosts 17-11 in the second OT.
North Branch had a much easier time in their game, more than doubling up on visiting Pine City for a 77-35 win. The Vikings were up 52-21 at halftime and cruised to the win, which allowed the entire varsity lineup to see some minutes. Carson Klein was NB’s leading scorer with 17 points. Tyler Minke added 14 and Brody Beaver contributed 12.
BOYS HOCKEY
Both C-I and Northern Edge had rough nights. The Jackets dropped a close game to visiting Anoka 4-3. After the Tornadoes took a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, C-I rallied to tie the score at three each only to have Anoka score the game-winner with under two minutes remaining in the game. Caleb Wisen, Seth Terhell, and Finn Overby scored the goals for C-I.
Northern Edge was shut out in their game against Forest Lake, losing 11-0.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Stars got back into the winner’s column, earning a 5-4 overtime victory over Pine City. Northern Tier held a 2-0 lead after one period, but the Dragons scored three times in the second to take a 3-2 lead. The Stars would retake the lead on two goals in the third, but a Pine City score with less than one minute remaining sent the game into overtime. There, Molly Larson ended it early on in the extra stanza.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A very slow start proved to be C-I’s downfall against Spring Lake Park as the Jackets lost to the Panthers 54-45. Cold shooting held the Jackets to just 16 points in the first half as SLP held a 29-16 lead at halftime, which was increased to a 20-point lead early in the second half. C-I tried to rally, decreasing the deficit to eight points, but that was as close as they could get.
Bre Knight scored 17 points to lead the team, with Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout each adding 10.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The Jackets fell to Andover 98-76 in their last meet until the new year. Christopher Williams earned C-I’s only two first-place finishes, in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
